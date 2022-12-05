Thank You Ridgewood Savings Bank

The Hicksville Boys & Girls Club recently received a donation of $2,000 from The Ridgewood Savings Bank. Tahmeed Kalam, Branch Banking Officer of the Center Shops Office in Hicksville is presenting Hicksville Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Thomas Bruno (left) with the check.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville Boys & Girls Club)
—Submitted by the Hicksville Boys & Girls Club

