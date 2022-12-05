Hicksville News Thank You Ridgewood Savings Bank By Observer Staff - December 4, 2022 0 6 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The Hicksville Boys & Girls Club recently received a donation of $2,000 from The Ridgewood Savings Bank. Tahmeed Kalam, Branch Banking Officer of the Center Shops Office in Hicksville is presenting Hicksville Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Thomas Bruno (left) with the check.(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville Boys & Girls Club)—Submitted by the Hicksville Boys & Girls Club