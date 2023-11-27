Thanksgiving Balloon Parade At Hicksville’s Fork Lane

Fourth grade students at Fork Lane Elementary in Hicksville held their Thanksgiving Balloon Parade on Nov. 22. Students paraded through the halls of the elementary school for their peers and staff.

Students proudly held their balloon masterpieces high. Imagination and creativity were apparent with sightings of Spiderman, Santa Claus, Hello Kitty and a host of barn animals to name a few. In preparation of the annual event, the students read Melissa Sweet’s book “Balloons over Broadway: The True Story of the Puppeteer of Macy’s Parade,” which shares the fascinating history of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade and the creation of the giant balloons by puppeteer Tony Sarg. Students decorated their balloons with straws, popsicle sticks, gift wrap, paper towel rolls and ribbon.

–Submitted by Hicksville Public Schools