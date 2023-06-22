The American Airpower Museum Hosts Special Tuskegee Airmen Forum

The American Airpower Museum (AAM) is proud to host an informative forum about The Tuskegee Airmen on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Museum , Hangar 3, 1230 New Highway, Farmingdale, NY 11735. Sponsored by the Claude B. Govan Tri-State Chapter, Tuskegee Airmen Inc. , the forum features a lively discussion about the Airmen by actual family members of those legendary fighter pilots.

The Airmen were a group of brave and skilled African American pilots, whose successful battles in their Mustang fighters defending the B-17’s against Nazi Luftwaffe Messerschmitt’s, persuaded President Harry S. Truman to desegregate the military after World War II. Reynard Burns, Chapter Public Relations Officer, will recount the origins of the Tuskegee Airmen and their accomplishments and importance then and now.

Of special interest for military aviation enthusiasts is the exhibit’s full-scale fiberglass replica of a P-51D Mustang fighter, suspended from the ceiling of Hangar 3. This replica was based on a Mustang flown by Jeff Clyman, AAM President, during air shows in the 1990’s. Pilot Jeff Clyman will talk about the Mustang’s unique flying characteristics and armaments. The Museum currently owns an original P-51D Mustang, “Jacqueline,” which flies at the Jones Beach Air Show and other venues across the Northeast.

The Chapter will offer a selection of Tuskegee Airmen memorabilia for sale to benefit the Chapter. They will also raffle off a flight by a New York Metro Black Pilots Association member, whose personal aircraft will be parked outside of AAM’s Hangar 3. For more information about the Tuskegee Airmen Forum at AAM, please contact Reynard Burns at (631) 827-9383, reyburns@verizon.net. Claude B. Govan chapter website: NYCTAI.ORG.

The public is cordially invited to attend this informative program. Tickets or pre-registration are not required. Admission to the Museum is $20 for Adults, $15 for Seniors & Veterans and $12 for Children 5-12. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. all day Saturday, June 24, 2023, at AAM, Hangar 3, 1230 New Highway, Farmingdale, NY 11735.

–Submitted by Robert Salant of the AAM