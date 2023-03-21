Island Trees to Host Annual Fundraiser on March 31

Island Trees elementary schools – J. Fred Sparke Elementary and Michael F Stokes Elementary – will host their annual ‘Blitz’ fundraiser on March 31 at 5:30 p.m. The annual fundraising event, which has been on hold since 2020 due to COVID-19, will help continue to support the schools’ Cultural Arts program, and events such as Team Adventure Day, Pick A Reading Partner, Field Day, Fun Fair, Holiday Family Night, and much more.

Driven and powered by the schools’ Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), the Blitz will offer raffles and 50/50 giveaways, with winners receiving items, such as airline tickets, hotel accommodations, professional baseball and hockey game tickets, and gift cards to local restaurants. Donations were made by individuals, as well as local businesses, including Iavarone Brothers, Jackie Reilly’s, Levittown and Wantagh Lanes, Miller’s Ale House, Sal’s Place, Sundown Ski & Surf Shop, and much more.

“We are thrilled to once again be together in-person, raising funds that will enable us to continue to deliver diverse and enriching activities and programs for our students,” said Tara Carroll and Melisa Esposito, Co-Presidents, Island Trees Elementary PTA. “As a result of this fundraiser, we look forward to continuing to help enrich the lives of students who are just beginning their academic and developmental journey. Thank you to our principals, Dr. Penny Fisher and Allison Ackerman, our teachers, staff, parents, and local business community who continue to help us invest in our childrens’ futures. The Blitz is back!”

For businesses looking to donate goods to be raffled off, or local community members looking to purchase tickets, please contact Lori Wood, Blitz Chairperson, via email at jrwood4747@icloud.com or 516-702-7065.

