The Celebration Of Tu BiShvat

Tu BiShvat or the “New Year of the Trees” is Jewish Arbor Day. The holiday is observed on the 15th (tu) of the Hebrew month of Shvat. This was the 5th of February. Scholars believe that originally Tu BiShvat was an agricultural festival, marking the emergence of spring. In the 17th century, Kabbalists mystics created a ritual for Tu BiShvat that is similar to a Passover seder. Today, many Jews hold a modern version of the Tu BiShvat seder each year. The holiday also has become a tree-planting festival in Israel, in which Israelis and Jews around the world plant trees in honor or in memory of loved ones and friends.

Congregation Beth Tikvah Hebrew School located in Wantagh learned about the holiday of Tu BiShvat from Rabbi Moshe Weisblum. The Rabbi explained to the students the importance of this environmental holiday as a reminder of their duty to care for the natural world.

—Submitted by Jo-Ann Hertzman