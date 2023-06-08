The Golden Knights Return For Another Memorial Day Air Show

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s… the Golden Knights parachute team!

This Memorial Day weekend, the iconic Bethpage Air Show returned once again to Jones Beach. Spectators were treated to several days of high-flying feats in honor of our servicemen and servicewomen, past and present. Performers included Mike Goulian, one of North America’s most decorated aerobatic pilots and recognized aviation professionals, the US Air Force Thunderbirds, and the US Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights. I had the honor and privilege to take to the sky with the Knights and witness their Air Show routine from a completely new perspective.

The predecessor to the Golden Knights was the Strategic Army Command Parachute Team (STRAC) formed in 1959 by nineteen “Airborne” Soldiers from various military units. This new US All-Army team swept the international competition circuit, in what was then the Soviet dominated sport of skydiving. In 1961, the Department of Defense announced that the STRAC team would become the United States Army Parachute Team. The team is one of three authorized DoD aerial demonstration teams, along with the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels. In 1962, the team earned the nickname the “Golden Knights” on the competition field of battle.

This year’s Golden Knights Black team included nine members:

Sergeant First Class Justin Blewitt.

Staff Sergeant Matthew Garner.

Staff Sergeant Nickolas Orozco.

Specialist Brandon Hexum.

Sergeant First Class Nicholas Birkner.

Staff Sergeant Benjamin Hall.

Sergeant First Class Roman Grijalva.

Staff Sergeant Nahu Ramirez.

Team leader of the Black Demonstration Team, Sergeant First Class Morgan George.

I was strapped in just across from the plane’s back door, which remained completely open for the duration of the flight. As we circled over Jones Beach, I was able to watch the Thunderbirds from overhead, their trails of white smoke floating in stark contrast to the dark blue of the ocean. The Knights performed another series of dry runs, this time shouting out various codes and numbers, such as “dry, nose 4-8”. Staff Sergeant Orozco explained these codes to me. “We say ‘dry’ because it’s a dry run” – versus the real jump, during which they say, “hot target” – “and ‘nose 4-8’ to let the jumpers know there’s a nose (or head) wind of 4 to 8 miles per hour.” The team performs several dry runs to prepare the pilots and the team members for the perfect launch time and location.

Some members of the team have performed more than 10 thousand free-falls. This was certainly the closest to skydiving I have ever been, and feeling the rush from the open doorway, as well as the excitement from the Knights, was invigorating. The parachuters jumped in singles, pairs, and finally a team of five. Some members carried flags. Many had red smoke which released from a hold on their ankles. As I watched them jump from the plane one by one, I was amazed at their excitement and energy. To see them swirling towards the beach, with the cheers of spectators captured in the wind, was truly a sight to behold.

—Thank you to Linda Armyn from The Bethpage Jones Beach Airshow for supplying LSB photographs!

—Additional information provided by the Jones Beach Airshow website.