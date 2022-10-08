In an effort to support the Wildlife Center, volunteers for Wildlife Hospital and Education Center will be collecting donations in the lobby of the Levittown Public Library through Oct. 15. Some of the items requested are animal supplies, cleaning supplies and office supplies. For a detailed list and more information visit www.levittownpl.org/specialevents or visit the library.

The Levittown Public Library is participating in the New York state-wide “The Great Give Back” to bring the community together to respond to the needs of the Volunteers for Wildlife Hospital and Education Center located in the Bailey Arboretum. This center is dedicated to the preservation of Long Island’s wildlife and natural habitats through education & wildlife rehabilitation since 1982. Volunteers for Wildlife admit more than 2,000 injured and orphaned wild animals to their hospital every year. They offer interactive educational programs to children & adults to foster knowledge and appreciation for Long Island’s wildlife. Meet some of the center’s wildlife animal Ambassadors at Fall Family Fun Day on Oct. 15. The Levittown Public Library is located at 1 Bluegrass Ln. Visit www.levittownpl.org or call 516-731-5728 for more information.

—Submitted by the Levittown Public Library