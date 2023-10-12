The Passing Of Hicksville Fire Dept. Honorary Chief

The Hicksville Fire Dept. announced the passing of 62-year member, Honorary Chief Thomas J Scully on September 28. Thomas (82) was born in Queens, on August 25, 1941, and has been a Hicksville resident since 1953.

In 1961, Tom became a member of the Hicksville Volunteer Fire Department, with Hook and Ladder Company 6. He served as a 2nd and 1st Lieutenant and was elected Captain in 1992 and 1993. In 2011, he was recognized as an Honorary Chief for his 50 Years of service and was in his 62nd year of active service.

Tom had deep appreciation for the 2nd Amendment, and he was a proud life member of the National Rifle Association. He was also the President of the Maltese Gun Club for the Hicksville Fire Department. He was a third-generation Ironworker following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. He was a proud Union member of Local 46, working as a Wood, Wire, and Metal Lather for over 50 years helping in the construction of some the New York City landmarks that now dot its skyline.

Tom leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Verna (Ericson). Tom and Verna loved to vacation with friends, camping, cruising around the world, visiting more than 30 countries, and his home-away from home in Aruba, Casa Del Mar.

Aside from his wife, Tom leaves behind four children; Lynn Schweitzer (Karl); Thomas Jr, Marita Lambros (Sid) and Eric. He is survived by six grandchildren: Jennifer Sbrocco (Jon), Ashleigh Larsen (Chris), Alexandria and Hunter Lambros, and Shada and Erica Scully. He was also adored by his four great-grandchildren: Alexa, Jon (JJ), Mayleigh and Olivia.

Tom was proud of his Irish and Polish heritage throughout his life. St. Patrick’s Day was his holiday, and each year the family came together to watch the parade and enjoy traditional meals. “May the Irish hills caress you. May her lakes and rivers bless you. May the luck of the Irish enfold you. And May the blessings of Saint Patrick behold you.”

—Submitted by Karl Schweitzer, Ex Chief of the Hicksville Fire Dept.