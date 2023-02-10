The Power Of Perseverance Is Strong At Wantagh’s Mandalay School

“Never give up” is a motto that many students follow at Mandalay Elementary School in the Wantagh School District. On Jan. 31, Principal Marie Pisicchio honored 30 students who embody this attitude with perseverance awards.

Each classroom, special area and support service teacher, as well as Ms. Pisicchio, nominated a student to receive a perseverance award. During the morning announcements, Ms. Pisicchio announced their names and they came to the lobby to receive certificates.

Recognized students were Arianna Aiello, Teresa Aiello, Nicholas Antonette, Nolan Bruno, Mia Caiaccio, Angelina Conigliaro, Jaxon Cornell, Samuel Currier, Anthony DiGiovanni, Elianna Dispenza, Emily Dressler, Grace Hueglin, Liam Huey, Jack Humphrey, Brayden Johnston, Taylor Mekeel, Adrianna Miceli, Jason Napoli, Riley Navetta, Julia Novello, Gavin O’Leary, Dominic Pignataro, Anthony Ranni, Owen Sitler, Lucas Stiponov, Zeynep Turan, Luciana Vaccaro, Reese Vicari, Tristan Vodola and Mila Zuniga-Ramalho.

Ms. Pisicchio said that the perseverance awards are given out annually at the half-way point of the school year. It recognizes students who show determination to succeed both academically and socially.

“Our perseverance award recipients are model students for doing the right thing and never giving up,” she said. “It’s an important message that we impart here at Mandalay.

–Submitted by the Wantagh School District