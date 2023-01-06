The Safe Center Celebrates Retirement Of Co-Founder Cindy Scott

The Safe Center, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit, the leading victim service organization in Nassau County, today marked the retirement of co-founding Executive Director Cindy Scott, and announcing the Cindy Scott Legacy Fund, to support future activities in her honor.

“I am honored and humbled to have been able to make a difference in the lives of so many forgotten and marginalized members of our communities,” said Ms. Scott. “I would like to thank our criminal justice, medical, and support service partners and our amazing team at The Safe Center for their dedication to survivors of interpersonal violence and their families that need all the support we can give them.”

As Executive Director of Coalition Against Child Abuse & Neglect, Cindy Scott opened the Nassau County Child Advocacy Center (CAC) in 1998, to function as a response to child sexual and severe physical abuse. It is a place where children and their families can come, assured that the allegations will be investigated in a supportive, trauma-informed manner. Under her leadership the CAC has become a pillar of The Safe Center and serves as a model for New York State.

“There is no other CAC in the state that infuses the same level of services,” said Joshua Hanson, Succeeding Executive Director. “This is in large part owing to Cindy’s tireless advocacy and focus on ensuring that our response is a model for others to follow.”

The fund in her honor will support the ongoing work of the CAC to ensure that it is able to remain a beacon of hope in our community for years to come.

“Cindy’s vision for the CAC to be an innovative and collaborative model has resulted in thousands of children and families getting justice and healing,” said Debra Lyons, Succeeding Associate Executive Director.

“For decades, Cindy Scott has been a champion of the most vulnerable on Long Island. Through the Safe Center, Cindy and her team have ensured that victims of abuse receive a coordinated response and trauma-informed services to help them heal in the aftermath of abuse,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly. “On behalf of everyone at the District Attorney’s office, we thank Cindy for her many years of service and wish her the very best in retirement.”

About The Safe Center

The Safe Center, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit, is the leading victim service organization in Nassau County, providing comprehensive and trauma-informed services for victims of interpersonal violence including domestic violence, child sexual and severe physical abuse, rape and sexual assault, human trafficking, and elder abuse. In 2014, The Safe Center was created by the merger of the Nassau County Coalition Against Domestic Violence (founded in 1978) and the Coalition Against Child Abuse & Neglect (founded in 1979). This merger created a highly integrated service model to empower victims of interpersonal violence to recover from their abuse. The Safe Center operates a 24-hour Hotline (516-542-0404) providing crisis intervention, access to services, and information and support. Visit https://www.tscli.org for more information.

—Submitted by the Safe Center