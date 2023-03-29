The Safe Center Hosts Annual 5K Run / Walk On April 1

“Don’t Be A Fool, Abuse is No Joke” – Event to Support Victims and Survivors of Interpersonal Violence and Abuse

on Saturday, April 1, 2023 @ 9 – 10:30 a.m. starting and ending at The Safe Center office, located at 15 Grumman Road West, Suite 1000, Bethpage NY 11714 . The Safe Center , a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit, the leading victim service organization in Nassau County, will host its annual 5K run, titled “Don’t Be A Fool, Abuse is No Joke,”

The run is co-chaired by board members Laura Curran and Christine Egan.

“I love running 5Ks and think it’s a great way to pull people into a cause,” said Laura Curran, former Nassau County Executive and host of the “Cut to the Chase” podcast. “Because of a foot injury I will be raising (funds) not running this year.” Curran’s team has already received gifts or pledges totaling more than $10,000.

“I’ve been involved with The Safe Center for about 15 years and my passion for the work it does only grows with time,” said Christine Egan, of Garden City, who has run in several marathons over the years. “This race starts and ends at the Safe Center LI headquarters, which is a great way to show people where we do the work we do every day.” Egan’s team has raised more than $5,000.

Runners can register at https://tscli.org/5k-race/ . Funds raised will go to support the critical work of The Safe Center’s staff as they support and empower victims of interpersonal violence and abuse.

Start Time: 9:00am EDT

End Time: 10:30am EDT

Price: $35.00 Race Fee + $3.10 SignUp Fee

Registration: Price increases to $40.00 after March 10, 2023 at 11:59pm EST

The day will also feature quarter mile fun run for novice runners and kids

age 10 and under:

Start Time: 8:15am EDT

End Time: 9:00am EDT

Price: $5.00 Race Fee + $1.30 SignUp Fee

Registration: Registration ends April 1, 2023 at 8:00am EDT

Runners unable to join in person can sign up as a Virtual Participant between March 31 and April 2.

Price: $40.00 Race Fee + $3.40 SignUp Fee

Registration: Registration ends April 1, 2023 at 7:00pm EDT

About The Safe Center

https://www.tscli.org for more information. The Safe Center, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit, is the leading victim service organization in Nassau County, providing comprehensive and trauma-informed services for victims of interpersonal violence including domestic violence, child sexual and severe physical abuse, rape and sexual assault, human trafficking, and elder abuse. In 2014, The Safe Center was created by the merger of the Nassau County Coalition Against Domestic Violence (founded in 1978) and the Coalition Against Child Abuse & Neglect (founded in 1979). This merger created a highly integrated service model to empower victims of interpersonal violence to recover from their abuse. The Safe Center operates a 24-hour Hotline ( 516-542-0404 ) providing crisis intervention, access to services, and information and support. Visitfor more information.

–Submitted by the Safe Center