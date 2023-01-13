The Safe Center Marks January As Human Trafficking Month

Challenging topic to discuss exists on Long Island

case management, safe housing, counseling, court advocacy and a close partnership with the Nassau County Department of Social Services, Nassau County District Attorney's Office, Nassau County Police Dept, Nassau County Probation, and the Nassau County Courts. The Safe Center, located in Bethpage, NY, marked January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month here today, reminding communities on Long Island of its services to survivors, including

“This month is dedicated to raising awareness about different forms of human trafficking, ways to support trafficking survivors, and educating the community about the issue so that people are equipped to identify potential trafficking situations and report them,” said Joshua Hanson, Executive Director of The Safe Center. “The popular myth is that human trafficking only occurs in developing countries. In fact, it happens in the United States and on Long Island every day, and mostly against communities of color or those who are economically disadvantaged.”

The Safe Center operates a 24-Hour Hotline as a resource for victims, survivors, and the people who love them.

There are estimated to be more than 27.6 million people — adults and children — subjected to human trafficking around the world, including in the United States. Traffickers often take advantage of instability caused by natural disasters, conflict, or a pandemic to exploit others. During the COVID-19 pandemic, traffickers are continuing to perpetrate the crime, finding innovative ways to capitalize on the chaos.

The Safe Center, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit, is the leading victim service organization in Nassau County, providing comprehensive and trauma-informed services for victims of interpersonal violence including domestic violence, child sexual and severe physical abuse, rape and sexual assault, human trafficking, and elder abuse. In 2014, The Safe Center was created by the merger of the Nassau County Coalition Against Domestic Violence (founded in 1978) and the Coalition Against Child Abuse & Neglect (founded in 1979). This merger created a highly integrated service model to empower victims of interpersonal violence to recover from their abuse. The Safe Center operates a 24-hour Hotline ( 516-542-0404 ) providing crisis intervention, access to services, and information and support.