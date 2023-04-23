The Safe Center Raises $66k At First Annual 5k Run/Walk

The Safe Center, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit, the leading victim service organization in Nassau County, raised $66,000 at its first annual 5K run, which started and finished at its Bethpage headquarters earlier this month. Runners braved the rain with the winner finishing in just 17 minutes.

The Safe Center is Long Island’s leading provider of services for victims of domestic violence, child abuse and interpersonal violence.

The run took advantage of an April Fools Day date by pointing out that “Abuse is No Joke.”

“It’s really about raising awareness and helping people better understand these issues,” said Joshua Hanson, Executive Director of The Safe Center. “Unfortunately, for a lot of people who don’t have experience with these issues, it can be a joke, it can be a punchline. We want to help people understand the real impact on individuals, families and communities that all of these issues have. All in the context of bringing people together and have a little fun on April Fool’s Day.”

The run was co-chaired by board members Laura Curran and Christine Egan.

The day also featured a quarter mile fun run for novice runners and kids age 10 and under.

