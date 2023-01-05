The Sarah Grace Foundation Continues Spreading Hope

Still helping families 20 years later

Despite many challenges this year, The Sarah Grace Foundation For Children With Cancer, Inc., has continued in the pursuit of their mission continuing to fulfill its core goal of supporting children and their families during cancer treatment.

The Hicksville organization continues to reimagine fundraising through virtual platforms and is planning the return of in-person events beginning in 2023, just in time for their 20th anniversary. The Foundation continues to reach out to new and previous corporate and private donors as well as researching grants to help sustain the many programs sponsored in support of children with cancer. Despite the current economy, many donors still contributed what they could to support the Foundation’s cause, generously allowing the Foundation to continue their work at a time when it is needed more than ever. The Foundation recently concluded its annual Holiday Extravaganza fundraiser that provides for holiday programs of toys, gift cards and financial aid to children and their families. The holiday raffle raised just over $5,000 towards holiday programs. In the spring the Foundation held its second “Hugs For Sarah” Virtual 5k which raised an additional $6,000 and is currently planning its next 5K which will be a combination virtual and in-person event. The Foundation’s staple fundraiser for 16 years was its annual “Night of Laughter” which was shelved during the pandemic. The Sarah Grace team is currently exploring innovative ways to bring back this event.

Thanks to a hardworking team of dedicated volunteers the Sarah Grace Foundation continues to fulfill its mission. Core programs such as “The Escape Hatch”, “The Bead Program”, “Gabe’s Chemo Duck”, “Sarah Grace’s Book Angels” and financial aid for meals, transportation, household expenses, funeral expenses and more have been able to continue. “The pediatric cancer centers we partner with depend on the services and assistance we can provide,” Foundation President Matthew Weippert said. “We’ve always done whatever we can to provide for these children and their families. We felt the financial strain, we lived it and have walked in their shoes and have an obligation to ease their pain.”

As the back to school season approached, the Foundation was able to distribute backpacks filled with school supplies to pediatric cancer centers throughout the area. At Halloween the Foundation continued its tradition of providing over 550 Halloween trick-or-treat goodie bags to children with cancer. Due to health reasons, certain hospitals could not accept food products, so instead the Foundation provided fall craft projects for the children.

For its annual toy drive this year, the Foundation continued to think outside the box. The extreme need for these families has not diminished, but has instead increased as a result of the economy. Throughout November and December, the Foundation was fortunate to receive toy donations through drives at Ray Leventhal Clothing in Plainview, Hicksville Middle School, online toy drives and generous donations from the community. “Our Foundation, along with the children and families we serve, is forever indebted to the generosity of these organizations and all of those involved,” stated Weippert. “Coordinating a toy drive may seem like an easy task, but it is not. Many hours go into planning, organizing and implementing its success. This could not have succeeded without Sarah’s Angels facilitating toy pickups, sorting and shipping. Gift certificates are great, but the smile on a child’s face when they unwrap a toy is priceless,” Weippert said, adding, “The Foundation remains committed to the children we have served for over 19 years and is extremely grateful for the continued support the community has provided.” Weippert continued, “When a child has cancer, the family has cancer, and the financial strain on the family is difficult regardless of income. In many cases a parent is forced to leave work to care for the sick child and this exacerbates the financial strain, this is where the Sarah Grace Foundation is able to provide financial support.”

The Foundation continues to work on ideas for additional programs that will support these children who want to be children, not patients in a hospital. Having a serious illness is devastating for anyone, but even more so for a child with cancer. “We are the stewards of your generosity and can only be successful through your kindness and generosity,” said Weippert. “No child or family should face their treatment alone.”

2023 is a very important year for The Sarah Grace Foundation as it marks the 20th anniversary of supporting children with cancer and their families. “This anniversary is a milestone in that it is difficult to believe we have been doing this for 20 years, but even more difficult to accept that our angel, Sarah, has been gone from us that long,” said Matt Weippert. “This is not a celebration, but a commemoration of a young life cut too short, and a recognition of all the positive things being done in Sarah’s memory.”

For more information on The Sarah Grace Foundation please call (516) 433-9745 or visit the Foundation’s website at www.TheSarahGraceFoundation.org. Donations or requests for information may be sent to the Foundation at 17 E. Old Country Road, Unit B, PMB 202, Hicksville, NY 11801

—Submitted by the Sarah Grace Foundation