Farmingdale News The Villager Opens In Farmingdale By Observer Staff - October 10, 2022 0 7 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilwoman Vicki Walsh recently joined with the Farmingdale Chamber of Commerce, as well as local, county and state officials to welcome The Villager Farmingdale to its new home at 306 Main St. in Farmingdale.“This great, new addition to Farmingdale Village’s booming downtown is sure to be a great hit with locals as well as foodies and beverage connoisseurs,” Saladino said. “From the innovative menu, to live musical events, The Villager Farmingdale has something for everyone to enjoy.”The Villager Farmingdale is an Americana gastro pub offering elevated pub style cuisine from seafood to burgers—coupled with 28 taps and an extensive cocktail menu. The location also includes an outdoor Biergarten that features live music three times a week.(Photo courtesy of the Town of Oyster Bay)—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay