Thousands Gather to Hear World-Renowned Spiritual Master

Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj’s Message of Peace at LI Meditation Center

Chicago, D.C., and New York are not connected geographically, but during the past few weeks, Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj connected them spiritually.

When in the States, the spiritual Master and acclaimed author can usually be found at the Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center in Lisle, Illinois, giving talks and teaching meditation on the inner Light and Sound. He also travels throughout the world offering programs on spirituality. From May 19 through May 22, the East Coast was awash with his positive message of peace, unity, and hope. On May 19, he presented talks in the D.C. area highlighting his new Amazon best-selling book, Detox the Mind.

May 20th brought him to Long Island where he gave a series of talks, and in-depth meditation sessions at the Science of Spirituality Meditation Center in Amityville, NY. People came from throughout the country, Canada, and parts of Europe to hear him talk on human unity, inner wisdom, and the transformational power of meditation. New York saw the Amityville Center overflowing as 2,000 people came to hear and see the spiritual Master. They filled the huge sanctuary, spilling out into an expansive overflow tent on the beautiful flower-filled grounds. Video monitors carried the program into as many nooks and corners as possible.

Saturday evening, he delighted the Indian community by giving a special talk in Hindi. It was also the East Coast book release of Abode of Light, a magnificent translation by Sant Rajinder Singh Ji of the mystical poetry of award-winning poet, Sant Darshan Singh Ji Maharaj. This treasured book was translated into English from the original Urdu so that modern readers and posterity could discover the roadmap to experiencing peace and joy. Among the very special guests at the event included: Inderpal Singh Dhall, president and chairman of the Guru Gobind Singh Sikh Center in Plainview, NY; Maulana Syed Rehan Naqvi, PhD, resident scholar at the Shah-E-Najaf Islamic Center in Brentwood; and Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner for International Affairs, New York City. All reflected on the healing power of poetry, while Sant Rajinder Singh Ji’s universal message of love poured out to embrace the entire audience. As SOS is an international organization, all talks were available in English, and Spanish.

On Sunday afternoon the topic of his talk in English was, “Peace through Detoxing the Mind.” Sant Rajinder Singh Ji spoke about the importance of learning to let go of habits and emotions that do not support a healthy lifestyle. He emphasized how meditation can help clear out these ‘toxins’ so we can enjoy a life with less stress, experience a greater sense of joy and purpose, and be able to connect with our inner self. An in-depth meditation session followed.

On Monday, May 22, Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj, head of Science of Spirituality, received a special citation from the city of New York by its mayor, the Honorable Eric Adams, for his commitment to fostering peace and interfaith harmony while inspiring diverse people worldwide on their paths to spiritual growth. Meeting at the historic New York City Hall, Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj and the Honorable Eric Adams were joined by the spiritual Master’s wife, Respected Mata Rita Ji, son Dr. Kunwarjit Singh Duggal, delegates, and several of the mayor’s senior advisors, including Dilip Chauhan, the Deputy Commissioner for International Affairs, New York City.

Speaking at length about the intersection between meditation and mental health, Sant Rajinder Singh Ji emphasized that meditation can play a significant role in reducing stress and bringing peace, balance, and calmness to our lives. Not only can meditation help first responders such as police, firefighters, and medical practitioners deal with stress, but can give students important tools to improve their concentration and lead calmer, more balanced lives. Meditation can also impact the lives of veterans who have served their country with honor, helping them deal with the many difficulties they face daily.

He also explained that each of us has a reservoir of inner spiritual power that we can tap into through meditation. The experience we gain not only transforms our lives, but also spreads to our families, communities, and the world. He then presented the mayor with signed and inscribed copies of his best-selling books—Detox the Mind, which contains tips, meditations, and exercises to reduce daily stress and find joy within, and Meditation as Medication for the Soul, with research by experts and medical practitioners on how meditation improves physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing.

Deputy Commissioner for International Affairs, New York City, Mr. Dilip Chauhan commented, “Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj is doing invaluable service to humanity and his universal message of peace, unity and compassion is making a tangible difference in our lives.

Sant Rajinder Singh Ji has made the teachings of Science of Spirituality available to everyone, everywhere, helping people meet the challenges of the times. He has been honored by heads of state, and civic and religious leaders everywhere for his work toward peace through spirituality. For more information about Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj and his schedule, visit www.sos.org. For information about programs at the Science of Spirituality Meditation Center, Amityville, NY or online contact: 888-666-1990, infotristate@sos.org. All programs are free and open to all.

–Submitted by Pamela Bednarik