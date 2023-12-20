To Gift Or Not To Gift

‘Tis the season for gift-giving!

It doesn’t matter what holiday your loved ones celebrate in December; once we’ve eaten that last few bites of apple pie and taken home our Thanksgiving doggie bags, we focus on gift-giving. Hopefully, you made mental notes during the year or saw exciting things on infomercials as possible gifts.

Whatever your process, there is probably a list involved. When the kids were little, they would put together a wish list for Santa. Instead of sending it to the North Pole, it became a road map for our holiday shopping.

Our nieces and nephews needed to be shopped for and although we never had access to their Santa lists, a quick call to one of their parents served us well. Of course, we reciprocated for our kids, coordinating with aunts, uncles, and grandparents.

As time passed, coming up with gift ideas became more challenging. A stuffed animal, video game, or VHS/DVD movie would usually hit the mark with young kids. As they grew into adulthood, we didn’t know what they were into anymore.

Now they have spouses or significant others and holiday gift-giving has become more complex and expensive. Where do you draw the line? Is there an age limit on gift-giving? How can you leave anyone out when the others open Christmas presents?

Welcome to the world of “Elfster.”

Elfster is a website that helps coordinate an online gift exchange for family, friends, and even co-workers. Using the participants’ email addresses, everyone becomes a Secret Santa and is assigned one person to purchase a gift for. And the best part? Everyone creates a wish list of gifts they want.

Some online retailers allow people to create individual wish lists, but those are limited to what that retailer sells. With Elfster, you can identify gifts from different retailers, like Amazon, Walmart, or Barnes and Noble, and combine them on one comprehensive wish list. You can even include a direct website link. It’s almost too good to be true.

This will be the third year we’ve used Elfster to coordinate our family-wide Christmas gift-giving, which has grown to 14 recipients. We set a limit of $30; everyone gets a gift from their list, and no one knows who it came from. It’s like an electronic letter to Santa!

Participating in this online gift exchange has done wonders for our family. Everyone creates a personal wish list of possible gifts, and thanks to Elfster, we can control the assignment of your Secret Santa. For example, parents don’t want to be assigned their children in the gift exchange, and they don’t want to get their siblings or significant others.

With one $30 gift each, all 14 people can open presents when we gather for Christmas again this year. It’s almost too simple.

But wait, there’s more!

We’ve instructed our kids (and their significant others) to put as many gifts as possible on their Elfster list so we can use them as a roadmap to help us select their gifts for Christmas. Instead of harassing them all month to give us a list (which we don’t usually receive until the last minute), we can see their entire list on Elfster. Talk about easy-peasy.

Could you imagine the efficiency at the North Pole if Santa and the elves just invested in superfast Wi-Fi? Instead of pouring over illegible handwritten lists or opening all those letters (where do they put all that paper anyway?), kids worldwide could update their wish lists on Elfster and include the link for expediency.

Well, dear readers, this is our last column together for 2023. I wish you all the happiest of holiday seasons and hope the New Year brings health and prosperity to you and your family. I look forward to continuing our relationship and keeping you entertained with a smile on your face.

Take care, and see you all soon!