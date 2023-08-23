Toddler Sports Program Returns for Fall 2023

Registration Opens September 6th for this Popular Sports Program

Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Laura Maier announced today that the Toddler Sports Program will return this Fall. This 6-week program offers sports classes at the Hicksville Athletic Center for children ages 3 and 4.

“The Town’s Toddler Sports Program is a fantastic way to teach your toddler the fundamentals of sports in a fun and social environment,” said Councilwoman Maier. “This program is sure to be a hit with children and parents alike, as youngsters are given the opportunity to learn the basics of various different sports such as tee-ball, flag football and more along with children their own age.”

The Toddler Sports Program begins October 10th and is 6 weeks in duration. Residents who sign their toddler up for the program must choose one class per week, per child. Classes will take place on:

Tuesdays at 10am or 11am at the Hicksville Athletic Center in Hicksville

at 10am or 11am at the Hicksville Athletic Center in Hicksville Thursdays at 10am or 11am at the Hicksville Athletic Center in Hicksville.

Registration will take place ONLINE through the Parks Portal available at oysterbaytown.com/portal beginning on September 6th at 9:00 am. Space is limited- first come, first serve. Registration will close when the program reaches full capacity.

Each class is approximately 50 minutes. The cost of the program is $75 per child who is a Town resident, and $90 per child whose care giver is a Town resident but not the child. The child’s birth certificate and a tax or utility bill will be required to validate age and proof of residency. A guardian must be present during the class. The child MUST be 3 years old by the start of the program.

The Toddler Sports Program is run by the Town’s Parks Department, Recreation Division. For further information, please call (516) 797-7945.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay