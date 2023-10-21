TOP GUN Day at AAM

Cockpit USA and American Airpower Museum invite you to a TOP GUN day just before Halloween on Sunday October 29th

Cockpit USA and the American Airpower Museum are hosting a Halloween “Meet, Greet & Photos” with Top Gun Fighter Pilot MAVERICK, at the American Airpower Museum. Known as @CaliforniaTomCruise on Instagram, Jerome Le Blanc is the World’s most famous Top Gun MAVERICK Impersonator, who will be at AAM with his “Co-Pilot,” ICEMAN @ArizonaIceman, to take photos and welcome AAM attendees!

Attendees, please show up in your best Top Gun costumes! Attendees who arrive in costume are part of Cockpit USA’s Movie Hero Jacket giveaway! The contestant with the best Top Gun costume will win a jacket from the Movie Hero Collection and be featured on Cockpitusa.com!

Cockpit USA’s Iconic Movie Hero Collection will be available to purchase at the museum gift shop. The Movie Hero Collection includes the highly coveted Movie Hero Top Gun brown leather flight jacket and the CWU – 36/P sage green textile jacket, as seen in the 2022 film Top Gun: MAVERICK. Along with the Movie Hero Collection, new styles will be unveiled at the event. Special pricing and prizes are only available on site at the American Airpower Museum during this event!

Admission- Adults: $15; Seniors (65+) and Veterans: $12; Kids 5 to 12: $10 (under 5 free). Your contributions support AAM’s mission to honor Veterans and U.S. aviation history, by preserving the aircraft and their legacy for future generations. Help “Keep ‘Em Flying!”

What: Meet & Greet & Photos taken with TOP GUN MAVERICK Impersonator @CaliforniaTomCruise

Where: American Airpower Museum, 1230 New Highway, Farmingdale, New York 11735

When: Sunday, October 29th, 2023, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., 3:00 p.m. for Giveaway Announcement

The American Airpower Museum is an aviation museum located on the landmarked former site of Republic Aviation at Republic Airport, Farmingdale, NY. The Museum maintains a collection of aviation artifacts and an array of operational aircraft spanning the many years of the aircraft factory’s history. The Museum is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Educational Foundation Chartered by the New York State Board of Regents.

–Submitted by Robert F. Salant