Town and Marines Collect Over 40,000 Toys for Tots

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Councilman Lou Imbroto, Councilman Tom Hand, Councilwoman Laura Maier, Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey Pravato, Assemblyman Michael Durso and Assemblyman John Mikulin joined the United States Marines Corps and Optimum in hosting the largest ‘Cruise-Thru’ Toys for Tots Drive at John Burns Park in Massapequa on December 2nd which collected over 40,000 toys for the less fortunate.

Supervisor Saladino stated, “The thousands of toys collected at this Cruise-Thru Holiday Toy Drive will bring giant smiles to the faces of children this holiday season. I thank residents for opening their hearts and wallets to generously give back to less fortunate children this holiday. This collection drive truly demonstrated the love and compassion our community has for others.”

There is still time left to donate toys this holiday season. Collection boxes are located at Oyster Bay Town Hall North, 54 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay; Town Hall South, 977 Hicksville Rd., Massapequa; and at the Ice Skating Center at Bethpage Community Park, 1001 Stewart Ave., Bethpage. For more information, visit www.oysterbaytown.com.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay