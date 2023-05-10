Town Announces Bike Safety Poster Contest For Fifth Graders

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilwoman Laura Maier announced the return of the Town’s Bike Safety Poster Contest, held throughout National Bicycle Safety Month. The poster contest is open to all 5th grade students in the Town of Oyster Bay.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our children, and many residents have shared their concerns about bicycle safety as drivers and youngsters alike are often unsure of safe biking practices,” Supervisor Saladino said. “This poster contest was launched to begin increasing awareness of bike safety guidelines in our community, especially as we celebrate National Bike Month this May and spend more time in the outdoors as summer approaches.”

To enter the contest, students must digitally design or draw a picture that illustrates safe bike riding. The poster should include simple language about New York State Guidelines for bike safety, which are available online at https://tinyurl.com/bikesafeny. The top three winning posters will be unveiled to the public during an official meeting of the Oyster Bay Town Board, and featured in a town-wide newsletter. Entries will also be displayed in a “Digital Art Exhibit” on the Town of Oyster Bay’s website.

“This program not only helps fifth graders become more educated on the serious issue of bike safety, it also helps them learn more about Town government and be recognized in their hometowns,” said Councilwoman Maier. “Last year’s contest entries were extremely creative and informative, and I look forward to seeing this year’s designs. We encourage all fifth graders to participate!”

Submissions should be made on 18” x 24” size poster paper and emailed to postercontest@oysterbay-ny.gov. In their submission email, students are asked to please attach a high-resolution photo of their poster as a PDF, JPEG, OR PNG file, as well as a completed entry form, which is available online at oysterbaytown.com/bikesafety. The submission deadline is Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay