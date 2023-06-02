Town Announces Co-Ed Fitness Classes for Summer 2023

Online Registration Begins June 5th

Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Michele Johnson invites residents interested in maintaining or improving their levels of fitness to participate in the Town of Oyster Bay’s Fitness Classes, which return for the summer beginning July 5th at the Hicksville Athletic Center. Fitness classes are co-ed, open to individuals 18 years of age or older, and run for 10 weeks.

Councilwoman Johnson stated, “Cardio Kick-Boxing, Pilates, Ballroom Dancing, Yoga, and Zumba are all very popular programs that provide our residents an outlet to enjoy exercising and staying in shape, all while meeting new people. I encourage those looking for a terrific form of aerobic exercise that will help build strength and flexibility to come out and sign up for a 10-week fitness program.”

This summer, residents can participate in a variety of fitness classes including:

Ballroom Dancing will be held on Saturdays, from 7pm to 8pm, beginning July 8 th .

will be held on Saturdays, from 7pm to 8pm, beginning July 8 . Cardio Kick-Boxing will be held on Thursdays, from 7:30pm to 8:30pm, beginning July 6 th .

will be held on Thursdays, from 7:30pm to 8:30pm, beginning July 6 . Pilates will be held on Mondays (Tone & Sculpt), from 8pm to 9pm, beginning on July 10 th .

will be held on Mondays (Tone & Sculpt), from 8pm to 9pm, beginning on July 10 . Yoga will be held on Tuesdays, from 7:00pm to 8:00pm, beginning on July 11 th , and on Saturdays, from 9am to 10am, beginning on July 8 th .

will be held on Tuesdays, from 7:00pm to 8:00pm, beginning on July 11 , and on Saturdays, from 9am to 10am, beginning on July 8 . Zumba will be held on Mondays from 6:45pm to 7:45pm beginning July 10th and Wednesdays from 7:30pm to 8:30pm beginning July 5th.

Registration for Town of Oyster Bay residents begins online on Monday, June 5th at 5:00pm at oysterbaytown.com/portal. You must upload proof of residency (tax or utility bill) and a valid identification card such as a driver’s license. Town residents also have the option to register in person on Wednesday, June 7th from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at the TOB Hicksville Athletic Center (167 S Broadway, Hicksville). Non-residents can register online at oysterbaytown.com/portal beginning June 12th.

Class fees are $60 for residents and $70 for non-residents. Participants must bring their own mats for yoga and pilates. The schedule is subject to change. If a session is cancelled, make-up day(s) will be attempted.

For more information, please call the Town of Oyster Bay Department of Parks at (516) 797-7945 or email tobparks@oysterbay-ny.gov.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay