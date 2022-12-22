Town Announces Extended Public Skating Sessions For Holiday Recess

Schools Might Be Closed, but Skating is Open at Town Rinks!

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino announced that residents looking for fun activities to fill their week of holiday recess need look no further than the Town’s Ice Skating Rinks – outdoors at Marjorie Post and Syosset-Woodbury Parks and indoors at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center in Bethpage. Beginning Saturday, December 24th, through Saturday, December 31st, the Town’s three rinks will be offering special public sessions to provide children who are off from school with a fun-filled activity.

“During this holiday recess when schools are closed, the Town’s ice rinks will be open and offering a special modified schedule with additional public sessions to accommodate families who are looking to enjoy ice time with their children,” said Supervisor Saladino. “I encourage anyone who enjoys ice skating and is off from school or work to take advantage of these special public sessions, and enjoy a staycation right in their own backyards!”

The outdoor ice rinks are located at Marjorie Post Park, Unqua and Merrick Roads in Massapequa, and at Syosset-Woodbury Community Park, 7900 Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury. The Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center is located within Bethpage Community Park at 1001 Stewart Avenue, in Bethpage. Modified public sessions for ice skating will begin on Saturday, December 24th and continue through Saturday, December 31st with the following schedule:

· December 24th: 1pm-3pm

· December 25th: CLOSED

· December 26th through December 30th: 1pm-3pm, 4pm-6pm and 7pm-9pm

· December 31st: Indoor Rink, 1pm-3pm and outdoor Rinks, 1pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm

In addition to public sessions, skating programs and private lessons are available at the Town’s Indoor Ice Skating Center. For more information on all programs please visit www.oysterbaytown.com/ice.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay