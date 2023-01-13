Town Announces Special Public Skating Sessions For Martin Luther King Holiday

Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Laura Maier announced that residents looking for a fun way to spend their Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday can head to one of the Town’s three ice skating facilities, where holiday hours will be in place, offering extended public skating opportunities.

“For a fun, family-friendly activity, residents can head to one of the Town’s ice skating rinks – outdoors at Marjorie Post and Syosset-Woodbury Community Parks, and indoors at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center in Bethpage – on Martin Luther King Jr. Day,” said Councilwoman Maier. “All three facilities will be offering special public sessions to provide children who are off from school with a fun-filled activity.”

On Monday, January 16th, all Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Rinks will be open for public sessions from 1pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm. The outdoor ice rinks are located at Marjorie Post Park, Unqua and Merrick Roads in Massapequa, and at Syosset-Woodbury Community Park, 7900 Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury. The Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center is located within Bethpage Community Park at 1001 Stewart Avenue, in Bethpage.

For more information, including information about the Town’s Youth Ice Hockey Program, figure skating, or general skating sessions, visit www.oysterbaytown.com/ice.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay