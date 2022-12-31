Town Board Recognizes Hicksville Civic Leaders For “Beautifying Broadway”

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Town Board recognized Hicksville community leaders for their efforts in “Beautifying Broadway” in the downtown area. These lifelong Hicksville residents – James Madden, Charlie Montana, Charlie Razenson and Harry Single – are Board Members of the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce. Together with Town Councilwoman Vicki Walsh, these civic leaders raised charitable funds to install decorative wreaths, American flags, planters, and flower baskets on Broadway. Supervisor Saladino presented citations and thanked these civic leaders for bringing positive change to the Hicksville community.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay