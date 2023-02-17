Town Completes Upgrade Of T-Ball Field At John Burns Park In Massapequa

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Steve Labriola announced that the upgrade of the t-ball athletic field at John Burns Park in Massapequa, known as the ‘West’ field, is now complete and ready to welcome young athletes this spring.

“My administration is proud to have secured $50,000 in New York State grant funding toward the purchase and installation of this new turf field at John Burns Park,” said Supervisor Saladino. “These important aesthetic and safety upgrades will enhance the overall playing experience for our little leaguers and others who use these fields.”

This t-ball field is the latest improvement to be made at this facility, which saw field replacements at several other locations to enhance and increase playtime for thousands of young athletes. As a result of the State grant funds, administered through the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, the Town’s portion of the field replacement was under $4,300. Synthetic turf fields generally have an approximate useful life of 10 years and are less expensive than the long-term cost of maintaining natural grass and a dirt surface. They also provide the potential for fewer cancellations of games due to inclement weather.

This field was originally constructed more than 10 years ago.

“Synthetic fields aesthetically improve the look of our local communities and help increase play time for our young athletes, while beautifying our park,” said Councilman Labriola. “We continue to enhance our parks in a cost-conscious manner while protecting your wallet and keeping taxes down.”

—Submitted by Marta Kane, Town of Oyster Bay