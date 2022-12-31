Town Honors Farmingdale High School Dalers Varsity Football Team For L.I. Class 1 Championship Win

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey Pravato joined with local officials in presenting a special commemorative sign to the Farmingdale High School Varsity Football Team in recognition of their Long Island High School Football Championship win over Ward Melville by a score of 42-20.

Supervisor Saladino stated, “We are so proud to honor these hometown champions on their amazing season. Success in sports, as in life, requires dedication, perseverance and a commitment to excellence. This success speaks volumes about Farmingdale School District’s remarkable athletic program and the support athletes receive from their coaches, administrators, and the incredible parents who make significant sacrifices to allow their children to excel. Congratulations, Dalers!”

The Varsity Football Team, directed by Head Coach Buddy Krumenacker, was undefeated with a perfect 12-0 record, and are 2022 Long Island Class 1 Champions. Team Captains include: Tomaso Ramos, Trevor Gayron, Jovanni Gully, Anthony Lucci, Ricky Folwork and Matt Robinson.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay