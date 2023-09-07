Town of Oyster Bay 9/11 Ceremony Tonight at TOBAY Beach

Ceremony Features Light Tribute and Reading of the Names; New Victims of 9/11-Related Illness added to Walls of Honor

The Oyster Bay Town Board will host a solemn Memorial Ceremony for the victims of the September 11, 2001 Attacks on America. A 9/11 Light Tribute will illuminate the skies along the shoreline in memory of those lost that tragic September morning. At the ceremony, the Town will unveil new names inscribed on to the Walls of Honor that recently lost their battle with 9/11-related illness caused by exposure at Ground Zero. The ceremony includes bagpipe music, a reading of the names of 9/11 victims and remarks by family members and loved ones.

The Town’s 9/11 Memorial – featuring a steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center – is inscribed with the names of residents lost on September 11, 2001. The Walls of Honor monument expands each year with newly inscribed names of those who lost their battle with 9/11 illness caused by exposure at Ground Zero.

WHEN: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:00 pm

WHERE: TOBAY Beach – Bayside, Ocean Parkway, Massapequa, NY

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay