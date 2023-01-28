Town Officials & Local Asian-American Community Celebrate Lunar New Year Of The Rabbit

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Town Clerk Richard LaMarca, and Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey Pravato hosted a Lunar New Year Celebration at Town Hall in partnership with numerous Chinese-American Community Groups. The event featured traditional performances from Sitan Tai Chi and Martial Arts, the Long Island Music Conservatory, Yes I Can Performing Arts Center, and The Rabbit Dance Team, in addition to a presentation honoring the Chinese Association of Jericho, Chinese American Association of Syosset, Chinese American Association of Plainview, and Long Island Chinese American Association.

Supervisor Saladino thanked these organizations for their tremendous contributions in preserving the Chinese heritage in our community and emphasized the importance of celebrating the Lunar New Year, a time of unifying celebration for millions around the world that recognizes the Chinese culture’s wonderful diversity, splendor, and richness.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay