Town Opens Warming Centers As Temperatures Plummet

As arctic temperatures impact the region, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Town Board announce the opening of Warming Centers to provide residents access to facilities should they need temporary respite from the cold.

The following locations have been designed Town of Oyster Bay Warming Centers for Friday, February 3rd and Saturday, February 4th, from 8 a.m. to midnight:

Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center – 1001 Stewart Avenue, Bethpage

Town of Oyster Bay Hicksville Athletic Center – 167 South Broadway, Hicksville

Supervisor Saladino reminds residents that individuals without shelter are urged to contact the Department of Social Services, which has activated its Winter Sheltering Program – known as WARMBED – at (516) 227-8519 (during daytime hours). Between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. residents should dial the WARMBED Hotline at 1-866-927-6233.

If residents are out of home heating fuel or in need of an emergency burner repair, please call the Department of Social Services Home Energy Assistance Program at (516) 227-7605 between 8:00 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. to find out if you qualify for the HEAP program.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay