Town Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks Open on November 24th

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Lou Imbroto announce that the Town’s outdoor ice skating rinks at Marjorie R. Post and Syosset-Woodbury Community Parks will officially open for the season on Friday, November 24th and remain open through Sunday, February 25th.

“Ice skating is a fun activity for residents of all ages to enjoy, and the Town’s outdoor ice rinks provide the perfect setting to relax, unwind, and take in the wonderful winter atmosphere,” said Councilman Imbroto. “Our outdoor ice rink facilities are the perfect antidote to combating cabin fever during the winter months, and are the ideal way to help make coping with the cold fun and enjoyable!”

Public Skating Sessions are available at both outdoor rinks on:

Friday, November 24 th from 1pm-3pm, 4pm-6pm and 7pm-9pm

from 1pm-3pm, 4pm-6pm and 7pm-9pm Saturday, November 25 th from 1pm-3pm, 4pm-6pm, and 7pm-9pm

from 1pm-3pm, 4pm-6pm, and 7pm-9pm Sunday, November 26th from 1pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm

For residents wishing to take advantage of ice skating but do not wish to be outdoors, the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center is open year-round and is located at 1001 Stewart Ave. in Bethpage. Indoor skating is open to the public seven days a week, with special extended hours on most holidays and school breaks. For a full list of hours, visit the Town’s website at www.oysterbaytown.com/ice.

For information on schedules, fees and rink programs, call (516) 797-7990 for the Marjorie Post Park Outdoor Rink or (516) 677-5990 for the Syosset-Woodbury Park Outdoor Rink. All information is available on the Town’s website at www.oysterbaytown.com/ice.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay