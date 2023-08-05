Town Partners with U.S. Marine Corps to Install Wheelchair Lift in Massapequa for Disabled Veterans

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino recently joined with the United States Marine Corps to install a wheelchair lift for disabled veterans to more easily access the Marines Corp League Sunrise Detachment on New York Avenue in Massapequa. The Saladino administration was awarded $9,500.00 in Federal funding for the project, providing the lift at zero cost to the Town of Oyster Bay and Marine Corps League. The lift was built entirely by veterans, as the manufacturer for the project, Bruno, is a Made in America Veteran-Founded Company and the installing contractor, Patriot Mobility, is a Veteran-Founded Veteran Operated Local Company.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay