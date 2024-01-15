Town Presents Martin Luther King Jr. Distinguished Service Award to Desert Storm Veteran & Advocate

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and his colleagues on the Town Board recently presented the Town of Oyster Bay Martin Luther King Jr. Distinguished Service Award to United States Army Specialist Sharran Chambers-Murphy, an exemplary veteran’s advocate who provides community leadership, mentorship, and is an extraordinary role model for all.

“The Town’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Distinguished Service Award is presented to noteworthy recipients in recognition of their outstanding leadership and achievement, adherence to the principals of a just society and continued involvement in support of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s Dream,” said Supervisor Saladino. “Sharran has truly dedicated herself to ensuring that military service members are equipped with appropriate tools and resources that will enable them to transition and live a healthy productive life. Thank you, Sharran, for your service to our great nation, as well as your continued service to our veterans and our communities.”

Sharran Chambers-Murphy served in the United States Army Reserves from 1986-1997. Her unit was deployed to Germany during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm in 1990 and she has performed humanitarian missions in both Panama and Ecuador. Sharran received her Masters from LIU Post and is currently working as a Veteran Outreach Program Specialist conducting outreach to community members and organizing veteran events throughout Long Island. She has been a Veteran Peer Mentor with the Joseph Dwyer Veterans Peer Support Project, co-facilitating our Liberty Village group as well as providing one on one support.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay