Town Proclaims November 6th ‘Color the World Orange Day’

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and his colleagues on the Town Board recently joined Jennie Reigler, of Plainview, and her father Richard Haunss, of Syosset, to proclaim November 6, 2023 as “Color the World Orange Day,” to help spread awareness about the medical condition Complex Regional Pain Syndrome or Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, also known as CRPS/RSD. Jennie’s sister, Kristen, suffers from the debilitating disease.

“Jennie and Richard’s unwavering dedication to raising awareness about this rare and painful disease is inspirational as they continue to advocate on behalf of their cherished sister and daughter, as well as all those who suffer from CRPS/RDS,” said Supervisor Saladino. “The Town of Oyster Bay will support the CRPS/RDS community by illuminating Town Hall orange for the month of November.”

You can show your support by wearing orange on Monday, November 6, 2023 and posting a picture on social media under the hashtag #CRPSORANGEDAY.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay