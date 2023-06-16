    Town Sanitation, Recycling Collection Modified for Juneteenth Observance

    Observer Staff
    Oyster Bay Town Councilman Tom Hand alerts residents that Town sanitation and S.O.R.T. Recycling collection schedules will be modified for the Monday, June 19th observance of Juneteenth.

    “There will be no sanitation or recycling collection on Monday, June 19th, for residents who normally receive Town service,” Councilman Hand said. “Residents who generally receive Town pickup on Mondays will have their collections done the next day, Tuesday, June 20th. Those who usually receive pickup on Tuesdays will be collected on Wednesday, June 21st.”

    The Councilman added that Town offices will be closed on June 19th, but parks and beaches will be open. For more information, visit the Town’s website at www.oysterbaytown.com.

    –Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay

