Town Sanitation/Recycling Collection Schedules For Election Day And Veterans Day

Oyster Bay Town Councilman Tom Hand reminds residents who receive town collection services that town sanitation and S.O.R.T. Recycling collection schedules resume as scheduled on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, but will be modified for Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.

Election Day

Regular collection on Tuesday, Nov. 8

Veterans Day

No sanitation or recycling collection on Friday, Nov. 11

Friday collections will be made on Saturday, Nov. 12

The councilman noted that town offices will be closed on both days, but the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center will be open. The GAP program also does not meet on both days. Visit www.oysterbaytown.com for more information.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay