Town to Host 9/11 & Walls of Honor Ceremony September 7th at TOBAY Beach

Four Additional First Responders and Recovery Worker Names to be Inscribed on Walls of Honor which feature Heroes Lost to 9/11-Illness

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Town Board invite residents to join them at the town’s Annual September 11th Memorial Ceremony scheduled for Thursday, September 7th at 7:00 p.m. at TOBAY Beach.

“This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the tragic events of September 11th, 2001, and to honor those we have lost we invite all residents to join us at our annual September 11th Memorial Ceremony. This remembrance ceremony features music, religious readings, a light tribute, and a reading of the names inscribed on the town’s 9/11 wall,” said Supervisor Saladino. “We will also unveil new names inscribed on the town’s ‘Walls of Honor,’ recognizing those who made the ultimate sacrifice due to 9/11-related illness.”

The town’s 9/11 Memorial – featuring a steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center – is inscribed with the names of residents lost on September 11, 2001. The Walls of Honor monument expands each year with newly inscribed names of those who lost their battle with 9/11-illness caused by exposure at Ground Zero.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay