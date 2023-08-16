Town To Host Blood Drive In Memory Of Massapequa Cancer Victim

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Town Board announce a partnership with New York Blood Center to host a blood drive in honor of Bridget McElroy, who lost her battle to cancer at just 35 years old. A regular blood donor herself, it was Bridget’s wish for her family and friends to donate blood in celebration of her birthday. The drive will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 10AM – 4PM at Marjorie Post Park Community Center, located at 451 Unqua Road in Massapequa.

“Bridget McElroy was an amazing young woman who lost her life to a rare form of cancer far too soon. Even during her darkest days, Bridget was focused on helping others and requested that her family and friends give the gift of life by donating blood. Now that she’s sadly passed away, we’re continuing her legacy by hosting “Bridget’s Birthday Blood Bank,” a blood drive in her honor. Please join us in donating blood on August 19th,” Supervisor Saladino said.

In July of 2020, amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic, Bridget was diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of soft tissue cancer. She was just 33 years old. While being treated for her cancer, she received many blood transfusions, experiencing firsthand what a life-saving gift blood donation can be. She was in the hospital on what would be her very last birthday, with a visitor limitation due to COVID restrictions, battling severe illness and a poor prognosis, yet her smile beamed through her unimaginable pain when she heard that so many people were rolling up sleeves to donate blood in her honor. Bridget passed away 3 months later at the age of 35. The blood transfusions she received extended her life and helped her to live more comfortably for the time she had left.

To make an appointment, visit https://donate.nybc.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/306450. For more information, please contact Linda Wienclaw at (929)-240-1722 or email lwienclaw@nybc.org.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay