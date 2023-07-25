Town to Open Cooling Centers & Extend Pool Hours on Thursday & Friday

With hot and humid weather impacting the region later this week, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino announces the opening of Cooling Centers and Extended Pool Hours for Thursday, July 27th and Friday, July 28th.

Cooling centers will be open from 9am to 11pm at:

Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center – 1001 Stewart Avenue, Bethpage

Town of Oyster Bay Hicksville Athletic Center – 167 South Broadway, Hicksville

Community pools will be open from 11am to 8pm at:

Marjorie Post Community Park – 451 Unqua Rd., Massapequa

Syosset-Woodbury Community Park – 7800 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury

Bethpage Community Park – 1001 Stewart Ave., Bethpage

Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park – 175 Washington Ave., Plainview

Tappen Beach – Shore Rd., Glenwood Landing

Swimming at town beaches, including TOBAY Beach and Spray Park, will remain open until 7pm.

“We want to help you beat the heat! With the forecast calling for extreme oppressive heat, we invite you to enjoy some fun family time and make the Town pool facilities your backyards away from home,” said Supervisor Saladino. “Our Town pools and beaches are a staycation destination and cooling centers are available for those looking for time away from the sun.”

Supervisor Saladino and the Town Board offers the following tips to help stay cool in rising temperatures:

Stay hydrated! Dehydration is the most reported heat-related occurrence in the summer.

When possible, increase time spent in air-conditioning.

Wear a hat and light, loose-fitting clothing.

Take a cool bath.

Check on relatives and friends, especially the elderly.

Eat light but nutritious food.

Avoid the sun at the hottest times of the day.

Individuals especially at risk, such as the elderly or those with chronic illness, should refrain from physical activity. They should also avoid being alone, keep their sleeping area well-ventilated and avoid falling asleep in a hot room.

Be aware of heat-related illnesses, which may include headache, dizziness, fatigue, anxiety, nausea, vomiting, and low pulse rate.

If you experience a power outage, call LIPA at 1-800-490-0075.

For energy conservation tips, visit www.lipower.org.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay