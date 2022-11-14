Town Unveils New Turf At Field Of Dreams In Massapequa

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino recently joined local athletes on the newly upgraded athletic fields at Field of Dreams in Massapequa. The Town of Oyster Bay recently completed the replacement of two synthetic turf fields, including the east soccer/lacrosse/football field and the practice field. These replacements not only improve the playing surfaces for young athletes, but also the overall safety for players.



“Synthetic fields improve the look of our community, help alleviate the high costs associated with maintaining grass fields, and increase play time for athletes as weather has limited impact on the fields,” Saladino said. “We are so pleased to welcome back our local athletes to enjoy this beautiful new facility and take full advantage of the updated fields.”

Synthetic turf fields generally have an approximate useful life of 8 to 10 years, depending on use, and are less expensive than the long-term cost of maintaining natural grass and a dirt surface. Synthetic fields also provide the potential for fewer cancellations of games due to inclement weather, as the field is able to absorb rain storms in a manner that is not possible on a dirt infield.

For more information about town parks, visit www.oysterbaytown.com/departments/parks or contact the town’s parks department at 516-797-4128.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay