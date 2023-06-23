Two Hicksville High School Students Named Semifinalists In Japan Center Stony Brook Essay Competition

Hicksville High School students Shreya Jacob and Aanya Rawal were recently named semifinalists in the Japan Center Stony Brook (JCSB) Essay Competition sponsored by Canon U.S.A.

The Hicksville students each submitted an essay relating to aspects of Japan that included art, culture, tradition, values, philosophy, history, society, politics, business, and technology in relation to their personal views, experiences, and/or future goals.

The aim of the JCSB essay competition was to provide young Americans with an opportunity to think creatively and critically about their lives by relating them to some aspect of Japan to help them broaden their horizons and develop global citizenship.

–Submitted by Hicksville Public Schools