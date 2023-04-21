Two Levittown Seniors Are Coca-Cola Scholars Semifinalists

By
Observer Staff
-
0
47
Levittown Schools seniors Daniel Scimecca and Faid Faisal, who were named Coca-Cola Scholars semifinalists, were honored at a board of education meeting. (Contributed photo)

Levittown Public Schools is proud to announce that seniors Daniel Scimecca and Faid Faisal have been named Coca-Cola Scholars semifinalists for 2023.

Daniel, a student at General Douglas MacArthur High School, and Faid, a student at Division Avenue High School, are among 1,557 Coca-Cola Scholars semifinalists selected from more than 91,000 applicants. They were chosen due to their outstanding leadership, academics and dedication to their community. Finalists in the competition receive a $20,000 college scholarship.

—Submitted by Levittown Public Schools

SHARE
Previous articleHicksville Middle School Violinist Recognized
Observer Staff
The Nassau Observer serves the communities of Levittown, Massapequa, Bethpage, Farmingdale, Hicksville, and Plainview-Old Bethpage. Also serving Island Trees, Wantagh, Seaford, and Massapequa Park. A trusted source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply