Two Levittown Seniors Are Coca-Cola Scholars Semifinalists

Levittown Public Schools is proud to announce that seniors Daniel Scimecca and Faid Faisal have been named Coca-Cola Scholars semifinalists for 2023.

Daniel, a student at General Douglas MacArthur High School, and Faid, a student at Division Avenue High School, are among 1,557 Coca-Cola Scholars semifinalists selected from more than 91,000 applicants. They were chosen due to their outstanding leadership, academics and dedication to their community. Finalists in the competition receive a $20,000 college scholarship.

—Submitted by Levittown Public Schools