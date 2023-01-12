UJA-Federation Of New York Mobilizes Volunteers for Service On MLK Day On Long Island

On Monday, January 16, New Yorkers will participate in UJA-Federation of New York’s seventh region-wide MLK Day of Service, which features in-person service projects that will support people in need throughout New York City, Long Island and Westchester.

To volunteer, please visit https://www.ujafedny.org/volunteer/mlkday2023.

WHAT: Volunteers will help to organize and distribute essential baby-care items to families in need across the community.

10:30am – 1:30pm WHERE: Mid-Island Y, 45 Manetto Hill Road, Plainview

WHAT: Volunteers will prepare lunch and cards for local families in-need.

10:30am – 1:00 pm WHERE: Mid-Island Y, 45 Manetto Hill Road, Plainview

