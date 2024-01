Runner’s Edge of Farmingdale will host Mindy Davidson’s Birthday Blood Drive on January 20 from 10-4. Mindy, a longtime blood donor and runner, launched the birthday blood drive in 2010, for her 50th birthday. The event has continued except during the COVID years.

Prospective donors can sign up in advance here: https://donate.nybc.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/320263

Walk-ins are welcome as well! There is no better feeling than donating the gift of life!

–Submitted by Mindy Davidson