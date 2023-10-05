Upcoming Breast Cancer Walk At Jones Beach

WHO: WHAT: WHY:

The American Cancer Society, breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, sponsors and community supporters. The 30th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Long Island is a celebration of courage and hope, and a movement that unites communities to end breast cancer as we know it, for everyone. Expecting 65,000+ participants. Over the past three decades, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’s 3- to 5-mile walks have collectively grown into the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement – providing a supportive community for survivors, caregivers and families alike. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer funds lifesaving breast cancer research and is committed to advancing health equity through essential programs and services. Cancer Facts and Figures: In 2023, 18,780 women in New York will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Breast Cancer affects men too.

There are more than 4 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. today, including those who have completed treatment and those still undergoing treatment. More than 150,000 of these survivors are living with metastatic breast cancer.

The death rate from breast cancer dropped by 42% from 1989 to 2019 as a result of earlier detection through increased awareness and mammography screening, as well as advances in treatments.

Since 1993, the American Cancer Society has invested more than $600 million in breast cancer research. No one should face breast cancer alone. The American Cancer Society helpline provides information and support 24/7 at 800.227.2345. Visit MakingStridesWalk.org/LongIsland.