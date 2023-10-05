Upcoming Breast Cancer Walk At Jones Beach

Join Breast Cancer Survivors and Thrivers at American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Long Island
WHO:
WHAT:
WHY:
The American Cancer Society, breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, sponsors and community supporters.
The 30th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Long Island is a celebration of courage and hope, and a movement that unites communities to end breast cancer as we know it, for everyone. Expecting 65,000+ participants.
Over the past three decades, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’s 3- to 5-mile walks have collectively grown into the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement – providing a supportive community for survivors, caregivers and families alike. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer funds lifesaving breast cancer research and is committed to advancing health equity through essential programs and services.
Cancer Facts and Figures:
No one should face breast cancer alone. The American Cancer Society helpline provides information and support 24/7 at 800.227.2345. Visit MakingStridesWalk.org/LongIsland.
WHEN:
Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, 7 a.m.-10:30 a.m. (rolling start). Ends approximately at noon.
WHERE:
Jones Beach – Field 5, 1 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh, N.Y.
–Submitted by the American Cancer Society