Upcoming Reunion For Levittown Graduates Of ’71

Students from 1971 Levittown may recall that graduates after the 6th grade were split into 3 different Middle or Junior High Schools depending on where they lived ( Salk, Wisdom Lane, and Memorial). This graduating class, for the most part, has not been together for the last 52 years, prompting a few to think “Why don’t we organize a reunion of that class including all 3 schools?”

These individuals have been busy searching for names and phone numbers to try to find as many people from that class as possible. In some circumstances people moved away, or got married and changed names, making the task quite daunting. Still, the reunion is currently expecting between 50-60 people, with more being uncovered every day.

Graduates are coming from all over the country; from Florida, the Carolinas, other east coast states, Wisconsin, Colorado, and of course, Long Island.

The reunion and school tour are scheduled for December 2, between 1-2pm with the main reunion being held at 5pm at the Craft Kitchen and Taphouse, located at 1885 Wantagh Ave, Wantagh NY. Gardiners Ave staff have also made it possible to offer a tour of the school for old-time memories sake.

If you or someone you know is a ’71 Levittown grad, please contact event organizers Ira Breck at (516) 306-4526 or Deborah Lerner Balsam on Facebook. We hope to see you there!

–Submitted by Randy Ottoson