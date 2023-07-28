Upcoming Series of Tax Exemption Workshops

WHAT: Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D-Plainview) is partnering with the Nassau County Department of Assessment to host the first 2023 series of Property Tax Exemption Workshops for 16th Legislative District residents.

During the workshops, Department of Assessment staff will assist residents with filing for veteran, senior citizen, Cold War veteran, volunteer firefighter and ambulance worker, limited-income disability and/or home improvement exemptions. Enhanced STAR applications will also be processed for homeowners already enrolled in the STAR program prior to Jan. 2, 2015.

All workshops are by appointment only. Homeowners are asked to make an appointment by calling 516-571-1500 or visiting www.nassaucountyny.gov/assessment and using the appointment scheduler link. All workshops are from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.; additional workshops are planned for the month of October.

For more information or to receive a list of necessary documentation needed for the tax exemption workshop, call the Nassau County Department of Assessment at 516-571-1500.

UPCOMING LOCAL WORKSHOPS OF NOTE FOR LD 16 RESIDENTS:

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023

Hicksville Public Library

169 Jerusalem Ave.

Hicksville, N.Y. 11801

Monday, Aug. 7, 2023

Syosset Public Library

225 South Oyster Bay Road

Syosset, N.Y. 11791

–Submitted by the Office of Legislator Arnold Drucker