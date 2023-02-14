    “Valentine’s for Veterans” Presented to Hometown Heroes

    By
    Observer Staff
    -
    0
    3
    Saladino members of the Town Board presented thousands of “Valentine’s for Veterans” (Contributed photo)

    On behalf of school children from throughout the Town of Oyster Bay, Supervisor Joseph Saladino members of the Town Board presented thousands of “Valentine’s for Veterans” to AMVETS Post 21 Commander Rich DeJesu, retired Vietnam-era Army Specialist 4th Class Bob Selby of AMVETS Post 21, retired Air Force Sergeant Frank Marcinek, and retired Marine Corps E-4 Corporal and Gulf War Veteran Pete Sylvestri of AMVETS Post 88.

    Students prepared beautiful valentines which are being distributed to Veteran organizations including the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) and AMVETS as well as hospitals and nursing homes. The initiative serves as an important reminder to our hometown heroes that their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

    –Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay

     

