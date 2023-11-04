Veterans Day Program At American Airpower Museum Honors Long Island Veterans

The American Airpower Museum (AAM) has joined forces with Honor Flight Long Island (HFLI) and Mission Margraten Plus (MMP) to host a special Veterans Day program honoring Long Island veterans, on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Museum, Hangar 3, 1230 New Highway, Farmingdale, New York. Long Islanders to be honored include five World War II veterans, two Korean War and three Vietnam War veterans.

“Whether they served in the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Merchant Marines or Coast Guard, all veterans who defended freedom and U.S. interests during WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars, plus later conflicts Iraq and Afghanistan, deserve to be honored,” said Jeff Clyman, AAM President. “Aware of the risks, our veterans fought in America’s battles against Fascism, Communism and in defense of liberty worldwide. We’re proud to honor them this Veterans Day.” (Veteran participation made possible with assistance and coordination from HFLI and MMP.)

Join us November 11th, at 11:00 a.m., for welcome remarks by AAM and HFLI. A Cub Scout Honor Guard will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Next, AAM’s WWII Douglas C-47 Skytrain “Second Chance” will perform two tribute flights, weather permitting. Each flight will have on board preselected WWII, Korean and Vietnam War veterans, plus two local High School students whose essays about veterans were chosen as winners in a contest. The first flight is at 12:00 p.m. and the second at 1:30 p.m. At exactly 2:11 p.m., two minutes of silence will be observed, as prescribed by the Veterans Day Moment of Silence Act of 2016.

Two of the WWII veterans are 102 years old, Bill Nacinovich and Dominick Critelli. Critelli of Floral Park played his Sax at the UBS Arena on September 17th with André Rieu, and will perform America The Beautiful and the National Anthem at AAM on November 11th. Admission for Adults is $15, Seniors $12, Children 5 to 12 $10, kids under 5 for free. Free admission for veterans and active military.

–Submitted by Robert Salant