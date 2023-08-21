Walsh Announces Fall 2023 Toddler Arts & Crafts Program

Registration Opens September 6th for Popular Program

Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Vicki Walsh announced that the popular Toddler Arts & Crafts Program will be offered again this Fall, beginning on October 10th. This 6-week program offers classes at the Town’s Ice Skating Center Community Room in Bethpage and at the Hicksville Athletic Center, and is open to children ages 2 through 4.

“The Town’s Toddler Arts & Crafts Program is a wonderful way to help support your toddler’s development through nurturing their artistic expression,” said Councilwoman Walsh. “Classes will certainly fill up quickly as this program offers children an opportunity to meet others their age and explore their creativity. Highlights of the program include holiday crafts and ceramics.”

The Toddler Arts & Crafts Program begins October 10th and is 6 weeks in duration. Residents who sign their toddler up for the program must choose one class per week, per child. Classes will take place on:

Tuesdays at 10:00 am for two-year-olds, and 11:00 am for three-and-four-year-olds at the Hicksville Athletic Center in Hicksville;

Wednesdays at 10:00 am for two-year-olds, and 11:00 am for three-and-four-year-olds at the Ice Skating Center Community Room in Bethpage; and

Thursdays at 10:00 am for two-year-olds, and 11:00 am for three-and-four-year-olds at the Ice Skating Center Community Room in Bethpage.

Registration will take place ONLINE through the Parks Portal available at oysterbaytown.com/portal beginning on September 6th at 9:00 am. Space is limited- first come, first serve. Registration will close when the program reaches full capacity.

Each class is approximately 45 minutes. The cost of the program is $35 per child who is a Town resident, and $45 per child whose care giver is a Town resident but not the child. The child’s birth certificate and a tax or utility bill will be required to validate age and proof of residency. A guardian must be present during the class. A smock and supplies will be provided with enrollment.

The Toddler Arts & Crafts Program is run by the Town’s Parks Department, Recreation Division. For further information, please call (516) 797-7945.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay